Probity Advisors Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.8% during the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 2.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Albemarle Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of ALB stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.45. 149,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,389. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.80.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $461.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.37.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
