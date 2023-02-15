Probity Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.51. The stock had a trading volume of 71,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,536. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

