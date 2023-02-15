Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 1,363 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 10.3% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Probity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $41,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.75. 10,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,620. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.99.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

