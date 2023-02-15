Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 2,960 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.9% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,604,197 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.