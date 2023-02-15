Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.01

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom

(Get Rating)

Rostelecom PJSC provides digital services and solutions to households, governmental and private organizations. The firm provides telecommunications services to the Russian governmental and corporate customers of all levels. It also offers technology solutions to e-government, cybersecurity, data center &cloud-based services, biometrics, healthcare, education, house maintenance, and utility services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.