Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for ConocoPhillips Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Thursday, February 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $11.42 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COP. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $113.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average of $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.06%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,036,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,548,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

