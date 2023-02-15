Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Malibu Boats, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Malibu Boats in a report released on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.33. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Malibu Boats’ current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $61.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $71.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,407,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,027,000 after acquiring an additional 40,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 626,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 86,453 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

