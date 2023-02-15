Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Affirm Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Affirm in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.91). The consensus estimate for Affirm’s current full-year earnings is ($3.57) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affirm’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.46) EPS.

AFRM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $13.10 on Monday. Affirm has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $51.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 11.40 and a quick ratio of 11.40.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $288,865.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,714.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $694,246 over the last 90 days. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Affirm by 9.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,769,000 after buying an additional 1,823,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Affirm by 96.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,507,000 after buying an additional 1,755,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 38.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after buying an additional 1,432,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Affirm by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after buying an additional 1,404,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

