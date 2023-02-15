Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,953,500 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 6,035,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,810.4 days.

Qantas Airways Stock Performance

Shares of QUBSF stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. Qantas Airways has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

