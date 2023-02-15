Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $1,153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 207,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,093,000 after buying an additional 145,625 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 11.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

Marriott International Price Performance

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $181.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.18. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.