QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.6% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $49,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock worth $7,215,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $132.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.67. The company has a market cap of $147.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $173.96.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

