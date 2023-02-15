Quantitative Advantage LLC Acquires 18,718 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PEY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 68,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,866. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

