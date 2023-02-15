Quantitative Advantage LLC Buys 301 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,064. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $317.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.46.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

