Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,563,000 after buying an additional 8,440,188 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,649,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,634,000 after buying an additional 160,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,662,000 after buying an additional 1,489,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,039,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,110,000 after buying an additional 683,592 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.03. The company had a trading volume of 337,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,056. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.10.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

