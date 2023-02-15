QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $108.08 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $108.08 million and $130,523.91 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00044613 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00030259 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001873 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019351 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00217853 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,803.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0014011 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $130,717.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

