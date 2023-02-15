Quent Capital LLC Buys 448 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

NYSE TFC opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Barclays decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.91.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

