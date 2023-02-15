Quent Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,514 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $803,881.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,801.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,879 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unity Software Stock Up 6.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

NYSE:U opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $114.15.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

