Quent Capital LLC Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,863,000 after buying an additional 146,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Ecolab by 9.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,744,000 after buying an additional 210,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,766,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,556,000 after buying an additional 18,271 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.80.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $158.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $186.13. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

