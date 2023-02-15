Quent Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 843 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,239,000 after purchasing an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 28.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,011,000 after purchasing an additional 164,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 707,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,270,000 after purchasing an additional 86,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $299.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.56. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $218.52 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

