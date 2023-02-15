Quent Capital LLC Invests $108,000 in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

