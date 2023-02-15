QUINT (QUINT) Price Tops $1.37 on Top Exchanges

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $1.40 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00005560 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

