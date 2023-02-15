Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Trading Down 5.4%

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Quorum Information Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies, Inc engages in the automotive retail business industry. It also develops, markets, implements, and supports its software product, XSELLERATOR. The company was founded by Maury Marks in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

