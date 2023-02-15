R.E.A. (LON:RE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $107.55

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.55 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 121.10 ($1.47). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 119.50 ($1.45), with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

R.E.A. Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £50.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.87.

R.E.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R.E.A. Holdings plc engages in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil in its agricultural land allocations comprising approximately 75,000 hectares. It is also involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for R.E.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R.E.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.