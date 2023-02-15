Radicle Reaches Market Cap of $97.69 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00008244 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Radicle has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $97.69 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.04 or 0.00424326 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,825.48 or 0.28108158 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000162 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars.
