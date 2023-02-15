Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $73.04 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $73.04 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.25 or 0.01345672 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006396 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00014927 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000557 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00035666 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.78 or 0.01659979 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,927,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.