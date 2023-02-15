Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $78.49 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $78.49 million and $7.99 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.94 or 0.01318393 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006103 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014189 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000544 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00034470 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.45 or 0.01641933 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001281 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,927,171,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

