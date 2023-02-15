RAMP Self Reported Market Cap Hits $10.55 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, RAMP has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One RAMP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $10.55 million and $27,632.66 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00432879 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,577.46 or 0.28674660 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000167 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.