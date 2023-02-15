Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Trading Down 0.7%

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.32 and last traded at $18.44. 101,504 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 42,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,423,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,039,000. Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 64.60% of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

