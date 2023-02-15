RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RCI Hospitality in a report issued on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.50. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCI Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s FY2024 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.77 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average is $80.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth $1,024,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

