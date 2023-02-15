Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Issue $0.25 Feb 23 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) announced a feb 23 dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2545 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 209.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 77,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on O. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

