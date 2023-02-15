renBTC (RENBTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $95,568.94

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, renBTC has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One renBTC token can currently be bought for $25,509.41 or 1.05118702 BTC on exchanges. renBTC has a market capitalization of $91.32 million and approximately $95,568.94 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.04 or 0.00424326 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,825.48 or 0.28108158 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000162 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

