Render Token (RNDR) Price Reaches $1.99 on Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One Render Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00008545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $504.77 million and approximately $207.47 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00434277 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,643.93 or 0.28767269 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.