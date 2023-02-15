Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.13

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $3.82. Rent the Runway shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 621,285 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

The company has a market cap of $271.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 53.24% and a negative return on equity of 649.61%. The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. Research analysts expect that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $34,893.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $34,893.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian Donato sold 8,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $36,905.33. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 529,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,447.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,713 shares of company stock valued at $115,966 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 959,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rent the Runway by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 207,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,281 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Rent the Runway by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 419,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rent the Runway by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,471 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

