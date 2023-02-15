Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,231 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Republic Services worth $24,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 44.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $124.86 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.