Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-5.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.65-14.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.53 billion.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RSG traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.81. 2,019,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,524. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $69,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 66.8% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

