Request (REQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.14 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Request has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $110.29 million and $4.14 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00027950 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001946 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00215893 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,687.67 or 1.00001125 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10294174 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $2,265,858.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

