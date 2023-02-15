Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will earn $5.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.25. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share.

COOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point dropped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

COOP opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,599 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after buying an additional 29,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,738,235.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,730 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

