Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.47 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-2.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital lowered Resideo Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

REZI traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $18.96. 944,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,301. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.59. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

About Resideo Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth $267,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.