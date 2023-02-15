Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-2.15 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Imperial Capital lowered Resideo Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Resideo Technologies Stock Performance
REZI traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,033. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $27.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resideo Technologies
About Resideo Technologies
Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.