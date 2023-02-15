Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-2.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Imperial Capital lowered Resideo Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

REZI traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,033. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $27.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,760,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,477,000 after acquiring an additional 474,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,600,000 after acquiring an additional 326,608 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,114,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,160,000 after acquiring an additional 195,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

