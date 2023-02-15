Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.05-1.11 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,411. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROIC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

