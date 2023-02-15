Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.05-1.11 EPS.
Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,411. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROIC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.