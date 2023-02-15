Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,411. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 44,883 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3,932.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.