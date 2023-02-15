Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Down 3.2% Following Insider Selling

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $26.87. 32,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 550,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

Specifically, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $26,525.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $26,525.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $174,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,167.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,274 shares of company stock worth $172,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,145.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,667,000 after buying an additional 2,359,924 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,026,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,159,000 after acquiring an additional 662,798 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,471,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,041,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

