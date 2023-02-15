Richard F. Wallman Buys 1,000 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Roper Technologies Stock Performance
ROP traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $421.59. 689,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $435.46 and its 200 day moving average is $416.59. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.63.
About Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.
