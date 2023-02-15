Richard F. Wallman Buys 1,000 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $421.59. 689,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $435.46 and its 200 day moving average is $416.59. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.63.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

