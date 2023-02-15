RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.04-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion. RingCentral also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.04 to $3.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of RingCentral from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.92.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Trading Up 7.7 %

NYSE:RNG traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,472,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,643. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $169.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,405. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.