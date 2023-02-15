RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.04-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion. RingCentral also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.04 to $3.10 EPS.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of RingCentral from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.92.
NYSE:RNG traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,472,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,643. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $169.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
