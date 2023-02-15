RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.04 to $3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion. RingCentral also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.69 to $0.70 EPS.

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG stock traded up $3.46 on Wednesday, hitting $48.41. 3,472,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,643. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $169.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $95,275.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,224.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $95,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,224.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,018 shares of company stock worth $1,975,405 in the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in RingCentral by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in RingCentral by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

