RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $526.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.67 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.04-$3.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of RingCentral from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.92.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RNG traded up $3.46 on Wednesday, reaching $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,472,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,643. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.87. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $169.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $95,275.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,224.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,405. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in RingCentral by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in RingCentral by 40.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

