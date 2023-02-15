Robert W. Baird Boosts Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $138.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s previous close.

FISV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.05.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.4 %

FISV stock opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

