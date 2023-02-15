Rocket Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 21,993 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the average daily volume of 14,167 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $200,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,441,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,756,138.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 207,200 shares of company stock worth $1,636,389 in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 321.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 4.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,767. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.02.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

