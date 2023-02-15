Rocket Pool ETH Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $352.75 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $352.75 million and $3.90 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,788.38 or 0.07420749 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,245 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,667.63766342 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $14,665,352.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

