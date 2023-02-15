Rocket Pool Price Tops $44.36 on Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for approximately $44.36 or 0.00195492 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $847.78 million and approximately $15.28 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.14 or 0.00427316 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,434.50 or 0.28306200 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,113,413 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

